SMH: Meet Cam’ron’s Courtside Caucasian Lady-Friend He Claims JuJu Jealously Wanted To BEAT DOWN

Cole Schneider: Here’s The Woman Who Caused Cam And JuJu To Break Up

Yesterday, Cam’ron blasted JuJu in a video for threatening to assault one of his business partners before their split. The 43-year-old rapper said it was JuJu’s rage over the co-worker that caused them to split back in 2017, NOT that their “relationship wasn’t fun anymore.”

But did JuJu have a reason to feel a certain way about Cam’s female business “buddy”?

“I didn’t break up because it wasn’t fun. You kept threatening to beat up one of my coworkers for unfollowing you. I’m too old to see somebody getting beat up who brings me $300,000 a year for unfollowing you. And you can’t beat up white people on NY, especially a white Jew. And that was the real reason we broke up.”

Scroll down to see the woman Cam claims is bringing him six-figure deals every year. Her name is Cole Shneider and they are exceptionally close. Cam gave Cole a shout on his IG just a little while after his relationship with JuJu fizzled, and said he loved Cole “like my mother’s kid.”

According to his IG posts, Cole has been working with Cam since early 2014. She models his Dipset gear for him on his website. Cole reps for Cam HEAVY on IG too, even in sultry selfies. She’s multifaceted!

If Cam is telling the truth, do YOU think JuJu had a right to feel some kinda way about Cole over Instagram posts and follows?

