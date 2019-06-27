Truant Cheater Tristan Thompson Wishes Baby Mama Khloe A ‘Happy Birthday’ Post Jordyn Drama 

Tristan Thompson Wishes Khloe Kardashian A “Happy Birthday” On Instagram

“If that boy don’t love you by nowww, he will never ever ever ever love you” are wise words words from the recently leveled up Ciara. Maybe Khloe Kardashian can take some of that advice after dealing with drama between her baby daddy and her little sister’s former bestie all year long. Just a few days after the drama between Jordyn Woods and the Kardashian clan picked back up again due to the show, Tristan Thompson decided to express his love (for once) for Koko on her birthday with a passively positive post on IG.

He wrote,

“You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way.”

Yesterday it was reported that Tristan denied claims that he wanted to kill himself after being caught with canoodling with Jordyn back in April, and that Khloe twisted his words for the show. Guess it’s safe to say that there won’t be a happily ever after for these too.

Baby True is still overwhelmingly adorable.