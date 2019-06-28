Barbie’s Revenge: Nicki Minaj Tried To Celebrate The BET Awards’ “Low” Ratings And Got Sandman Hooked Off The E-Stage

Nicki Minaj Mocks BET Awards Ratings

In case you forgot, Nicki Minaj and BET are feuding still. It all stems back to one tweet that went out during the Grammys last year making fun of her for not winning an award: “Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lace front.” As a result, Nicki and Young Money pulled out of the BET experience performances.

When someone put out a screenshot of the BET Awards’ ratings this year stating that the show only garnered about 2 million views, Nicki clapped back.

When u go out of ur way to b spiteful & hurt artists who have always supported ur show… when you fire great ppl who have put their heart & soul into the show… when you’d rather be a messy reality show than a prestigious award show… when ur still being dragged by that lace https://t.co/DOYKmgAlyr — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) June 27, 2019

There are a few problems here: one, the stats Minaj cited don’t appear to be too accurate. BET claims that more than 12 million people watched the awards show across all platforms. Also, it dominated trending topics all night and was universally celebrated as a great show. Minaj’s energy was met by support from her Barbz, but everyone else spent time dragging the hell out of her.

This year’s @BET awards did better than Nicki’s last album, so she’s worried about the wrong things, yet again… — 🏁 (@Mouse_Jones) June 27, 2019

