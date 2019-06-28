Barbie’s Revenge: Nicki Minaj Tried To Celebrate The BET Awards’ “Low” Ratings And Got Sandman Hooked Off The E-Stage
Nicki Minaj Mocks BET Awards Ratings
In case you forgot, Nicki Minaj and BET are feuding still. It all stems back to one tweet that went out during the Grammys last year making fun of her for not winning an award: “Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lace front.” As a result, Nicki and Young Money pulled out of the BET experience performances.
When someone put out a screenshot of the BET Awards’ ratings this year stating that the show only garnered about 2 million views, Nicki clapped back.
There are a few problems here: one, the stats Minaj cited don’t appear to be too accurate. BET claims that more than 12 million people watched the awards show across all platforms. Also, it dominated trending topics all night and was universally celebrated as a great show. Minaj’s energy was met by support from her Barbz, but everyone else spent time dragging the hell out of her.
Take a look…
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.