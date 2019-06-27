Klownery Khronicles: Tristan Paused His Peenanigans To Wish Khloe A Happy Birthday & Blew Up Twitter (AGAIN)

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Tristan Wishes Khloe A Happy Birthday, Sparks Chaos

Another day, another messy chapter in Khloe’s klownery khronicles that begins with Tristan wishing her a happy birthday on Instagram like everything is A-OK in a breathtakingly audacious moment that sent Twitter (and Instagram) into yet another TIZZY.

Peep the hilarious chaos over Tristan’s birthday wish on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.