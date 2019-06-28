BlackGirlMagic Serena Williams Becomes The Second Black Woman Tennis Player to Get A Wheaties Box

Serena Williams Gets A Wheaties Box

Serena Williams is making #BlackGirlMagic once again. The 23-time Grand Slam tennis force has her own Wheaties box making her the only SECOND black woman to do so, the first being Althea Gibson.

“In 2001, Wheaties paid homage to a true champion and an icon by putting her on the cover of a Wheaties Box. Althea Gibson was the FIRST Black Woman tennis player to be on the box,” she wrote. “Today, I am honored to be the second.” “I am so excited to be on the cover of the next Wheaties box,” Williams said in a General Mills statement. “I have dreamt of this since I was a young woman and it’s an honor to join the ranks of some of America’s most decorated athletes. I hope my image on this iconic orange box will inspire the next generation of girls and athletes to dream big.”

The four-time Olympic gold medalist, 23 Grand Slam singles title winner, 14 Grand Slam winner was congratulated by Wheaties’ marketing manager.

“Serena exemplifies all of the personal attributes that Wheaties looks for when choosing who its next champion will be,” said Tiffani Daniels, marketing manager for Wheaties. “On the court she has been named the women’s most valuable player seven times, while off the court she uses her voice to inspire and spark change to make the world a better place.”

Congrats Serena!