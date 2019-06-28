It’s Getting Hot In Herre: Pete Buttigieg Grilled In Democratic Debate For Saying He Can’t Fire Racist Cops

Buttigieg Blasted For Race Relations Following South Bend Police Shooting

As we mentioned in our post about Kamala Harris v. Joe Biden, things got HOT for a few candidates at the Democratic debate last night, namely South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The mayor’s city is currently rife with emotion after 54-year-old father of seven Eric Logan was shot dead by an officer who CLAIMS that he was threatened with a knife. Thing is, nobody believes that s#!t because the cop didn’t turn his body camera on.

“You running for president and you want black people to support you, and vote for you…that’s not going to happen,” one resident told Buttigieg at a town hall meeting last Sunday.

Reports in the ABCNews, Logan’s family has filed a federal lawsuit against the city.

“The misconduct was objectively unreasonable and undertaken with willfulness and reckless indifference to the rights of others,” the lawsuit stated. “Defendant O’Neill violated Plaintiff’s constitutional rights intentionally subjecting him to unlawful, unequal treatment on the basis of his race.”

During last night’s debate, several Democratic candidates gave ol’ Petey boy an earful…

Clean up on aisle 5.