Cookin’ With Kamala: Joe Biden Got Filleted, Fried, And Fricasseed When Senator Harris Challenged Him On Race Issues [Video]

Kamala Harris Challenges Joe Biden Over His Record On Race Issues

Night two of the Democratic debate was FAR more lively than night one. Things remained relatively calm during the first debate, but last night the gloves were off and it resulted in some very tense back-and-forth between some of the top candidates in the party.

One moment, in particular, was Senator Kamala Harris’ challenging of Joe Biden’s record on race relations. Specifically, Biden’s stance on busing back in the 1970s and his recent comments about his willingness to work with segregationists.

“I do not believe you are a racist, and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground,” she said. “But it was hurtful to hear you talk the reputations of two United States Senators who built their reputations and career on segregation of race in this country.”

Press play below to watch the heated exchange.

Does this change the way you view both Kamala Harris and Joe Biden?