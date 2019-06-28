Curly Headed Black Boy: Lloyd Talks To Nick Cannon About Manifesting Acting Career, Being Committed & FINE Too! [Video]

Lloyd is on a whole new wavelength lately! The singer is starring in the upcoming “Bobby DeBarge Story” and he’s still crooning out his classic hits for large crowds. The Decatur singer visited Nick Cannon’s morning show in LA to talk about how he manifested this level in life by having a powerful mind.

Nick also asks Lloyd about his love life and he says he’s not married but he’s committed to making family life work privately.

Hit play to hear it.

