Money Moves: Mary J. Blige Signs A First-Look TV Deal With Lionsgate

Mary J. Blige Just Signed A First-Look Deal With Lionsgate

Mary J. Blige is making some serious money moves.

The Grammy winning artist and Oscar nominee is now making her move into television production. Blige has signed a first-look TV deal with Lionsgate to develop and produce series via her newly launched Blue Butterfly Productions, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter. The pact also includes a component by which the artist can create content for the studio’s array of different platforms.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Lionsgate,” Mary J. Blige said on Wednesday in a statement about the deal. “They are incredible collaborators and have been natural partners from when we first started talking. I can’t wait to bring all of our projects to life.”

This new deal comes right after the 2019 BET Awards, where Blige was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award this past weekend.

Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs also spoke on the new partnership, saying the following:

“Mary is a very talented artist, fearless visionary and an incredible human being. We’re delighted to be working with someone with such a powerful and impactful creative voice. Every art she touches blossoms, and we’re humbled she’s chosen us as her home. We look forward to all the exciting new content Mary and her Blue Butterfly banner will bring to our television slate and Lionsgate 360 orbit.”

At the moment, Mary currently stars on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and the long-awaited third season of Scream, which will debut on VH1 later in July. Her most recent accolades include earning a best supporting actress Oscar nomination in 2017 for her role in Mudbound, and her track from the film, “Mighty River,” was also nominated for best original song.

Mary J. Blige is the only the latest addition to a quickly growing roster of first-look and overall deals Lionsgate has made in the past year, which includes talent like Power creator Courtney Kemp, Love & Hip Hop creator Mona Scott-Young, Common, and more.

Congrats to Mary on the new deal!