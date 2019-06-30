For Your Viewing Pleasure: Megan Thee Stallion Sings Rihanna, Beyoncé, And Khalid While Playing Song Association [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Megan Thee Stallion Plays A Game Of Song Association
It’s only June and our hot girl summer is already in full swing, so we’re taking all the Megan Thee Stallion content we can get.
In Elle‘s latest episode of Song Association, the Houston rapper takes her turn against the clock by singing some tunes by Rihanna, Beyoncé, and her “Talk” collaborator, Khalid. We already know she’s got her own songs on lock, but how will she do taking a page out of some other artist’s book?
Peep the video down below to see how Meg fares:
