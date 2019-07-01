SMH: Erica Mena Claims Bow Wow Abused Her & Broke Ciara’s Finger After Kiyomi Blasts Him For Allegedly Causing Miscarriage

Kiyomi Leslie went OFF on ex-boyfriend Bow Wow in tweets and revealed to followers that he allegedly abused her so badly, that he caused her miscarriage. Previously, we spoke to Kiyomi and she said that ‘stress’ caused her miscarriage, now she says it was physical abuse. She writes:

Bro some ni**as you wish you never got involved with. Lord that ni**a is a corn BALL. He keep telling lies on my name and imma embarrass you, your momma, and everybody you deal with! PROMISE

I didn’t put my bruises on tv because I don’t have too. The police saw them but when I do put them on the “gram” he gonna have an excuse for how I got them too huh? LoI if y’all believe that lame a** ni**a didn’t do NOTHING. Y’all need to be in a mental home with him and his momma…

Ni**a no one cares that you a celebrity but YOU! Lmao… them police took his a** cuz I “ LESLIE” had bruises as scratches as well. You better keep calm bro

A ni**a get a few scratches on his face and he loss and got beat up? LMAO… man what y’all wanted me to do? Let the lame beat me up like he did in the past?

Bet he won’t tell y’all the police been called out more than that one occasion and his family lied & covered for him that time. He beat me while I was pregnant. Punched me in my stomach & all… lost my baby and still covered for the weak a** ni**a

I refuse to let him and his washed up family belittle me and trash my name just because their WEAK A** child/family member wanted to date me. I wish I would turned him down and kept it moving.