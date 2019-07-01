SMH: Erica Mena Claims Bow Wow Abused Her & Broke Ciara’s Finger After Kiyomi Blasts Him For Allegedly Causing Miscarriage
Kiyomi And Erica Mena Put Alleged Abuse From Bow Wow On BLAST
Kiyomi Leslie went OFF on ex-boyfriend Bow Wow in tweets and revealed to followers that he allegedly abused her so badly, that he caused her miscarriage. Previously, we spoke to Kiyomi and she said that ‘stress’ caused her miscarriage, now she says it was physical abuse. She writes:
Bro some ni**as you wish you never got involved with. Lord that ni**a is a corn BALL. He keep telling lies on my name and imma embarrass you, your momma, and everybody you deal with! PROMISE
I didn’t put my bruises on tv because I don’t have too. The police saw them but when I do put them on the “gram” he gonna have an excuse for how I got them too huh? LoI if y’all believe that lame a** ni**a didn’t do NOTHING. Y’all need to be in a mental home with him and his momma…
Ni**a no one cares that you a celebrity but YOU! Lmao… them police took his a** cuz I “ LESLIE” had bruises as scratches as well. You better keep calm bro
A ni**a get a few scratches on his face and he loss and got beat up? LMAO… man what y’all wanted me to do? Let the lame beat me up like he did in the past?
Bet he won’t tell y’all the police been called out more than that one occasion and his family lied & covered for him that time. He beat me while I was pregnant. Punched me in my stomach & all… lost my baby and still covered for the weak a** ni**a
I refuse to let him and his washed up family belittle me and trash my name just because their WEAK A** child/family member wanted to date me. I wish I would turned him down and kept it moving.
When I speak I have receipts… for everything! Don’t PLAY WITH ME ! Play with your fckn children… play in traffic but don’t not play with ME! On YOU!
Kiyomi continued with her claims, adding that Shad’s mother Theresa was in cahoots with him in covering up his allegedly abusive behavior.
Wow! These are powerful claims! Almost as soon as the tweets went off, another ex of Bow Weezy’s was right there to confirm Kiyomi’s claims of Shad’s abuse.
Erica Mena commented that she AND Ciara had to fight Bow Wow off of them. Hit the flip to see what she said.
After the tweets were published on The Shade Room, Erica Mena’s name was brought into it by fans. One commenter said that Mena had BEEN blasted Shad for being abusive and in her response, she says he broke Ciara’s finger.
I’m the tough girl so my story was never the truth but y’all see how round 4 played out. He broke Ciara finger years ago, so this been going on.
You can see the post HERE. So far Bow Wow has NOT responded publicly to Kiyomi’s and Erica’s claims.
