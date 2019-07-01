BlackGirlMagic Brianna Mason Becomes First Black Woman Crowned Miss Tennessee

Miss Tennessee Crowns First Black Woman

Brianna Mason is making history in her home state.

The 23-year-old was just crowned Miss Tennessee, making her the first African American to earn the title. According to Knox News, she’s spent the past four years working towards this goal.

“I can’t believe I am standing here right now with this sash and this crown and that means I am going to Miss America,” she said minutes after being crowned.

Mason finally won the pageant in her fourth attempt. Last year she was second runner-up competing as Miss Knoxville. This didn’t stop her from her dreams though. The first grade teacher said she was determined to win the competition, considering no past winner looked like her.

“I can’t even put into words how special this is,” Mason said at a press conference. “I have been competing for so long, and there’s a Miss Tennessee room with portraits of all past Miss Tennessees, and none of them looked liked me. And so I’ve made it my goal for the last couple of years to make sure my face gets up there not just for me, but for all of the young ladies who look like me and don’t think they can do it just because of their skin color. I’m here to tell you that it does not matter what your skin color is. It does not matter what your religion is. You can do anything that you want.”

And there you have it.

Mason currently has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in elementary education, both from the University of Tennessee. In the midst of her big win, she said she will take a year’s leave from her teaching job.