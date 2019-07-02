‘Pose’ Perfection: Janet Mock Moving On From Husband With Actor Angel Bismark Curiel

Janet Mock Dating “Pose” Actor Angel Bismark Curiel

Janet Mock has a younger man on her hands. The “Pose” writer/trans rights activist filed for her divorce from her husband Aaron Tredwell back in February and since then there’s been speculation that she’s got a new love in her life.

Janet’s been spotted with “Pose” actor Angel Bismark Curiel, who’s several years the 36-year-old’s junior, and she recently tagged him in a bikini photo that was taken by “her man.”

Angel is also tagged in the photo by her bikini line.

Oh??? How’s that for confirmation?

Angel’s been open about his affection for Janet as well, the two walked the carpet at the 30th annual GLAAD Awards in May.

These two are cute—good for you, Janet!

See more Angel and Janet on the flip.