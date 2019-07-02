Miss New Booty: Jess Hilarious’ (Maybe New) Caked Up Figure Has Burned Twitter To Ashes

Jess Hilarious sure knows how to keep herself in the news, doesn’t she? After months of relationship drama with one Kountry Wayne that ended in dramatic fashion, she’s out in the world single and putting her bawdy on blast. As of late, that bowdy has been the source of a bit of family back and forth and pettiness as her own sister has tried to out her supposed plastic surgery and augmented cakes.

Well it looks like Jess seems ready to embrace her…new…look. Over the weekend she posted her most caked out photos yet and they have absolutely sent Twitter into a tailspin. Did she get surgery? If so, the internet seems pretty pleased with the results. But what do you think?

Jess hilarious has the best booty thus far to have work done to it — Juixx_Box (@highoffRED) July 1, 2019

