Homie, Lover…Baby Mama? Apryl Jones Rumored To Be PREGNANT With Lil Fizz’s B2K Seed

Moniece Insinuates That Apryl Is Pregnant

Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz just seemingly came out as a couple over the weekend and now rumors are already swirling that she’s knocked up! The rumors were sparked by Fizz’s baby mama Moniece Slaughter who hasn’t kept quiet about their fling on social media. One of her comments now has folks believing Apryl is going to be a mother of three soon.

In an IG clip where Apryl appeared to have a slight curve in her stomach, a commenter wrote: “What in the bump bump bump is going on here?” Moniece then responded, slyly, “We’re about to find out in about 6mos or so.”

You can see the private post HERE.

Yikes! Do you think Moneice actually knows what’s going on with Apryl’s body??? Mo was the first to blast Lil Fizz and Apryl for quietly creepin’ around months ago. She also seemingly confirmed that they are living together on an Instagram live stream video. She also mentioned them having more kids.

“Congratulations are in order for Apryl Jones and Teeny Fizzle Pop on their relationship/f***ship. Congrats on moving into the new house together, congrats on potentially getting married and having kids. I could not wish for a better stepmother for my son. Just be a little more respectful and mind your f****g business and we can be the biggest/bestest blended family ever!”

Just a few days before her congratulations post, Moniece was calling Apryl a “skank” after running into her at her son’s basketball tournament. It’s worth mentioning here that all three of these adults are tied to the “Love and Hip Hop” franchise. Maybe this will all unfold on television.

What do YOU think of Moniece insinuating that Apryl is pregnant?