Chauffeur Sues RHOA Production Company & Peter Thomas After Kenya Moore’s Ex Matt Assaults Him; Demands $25K (Exclusive)

Remember him?

Limo Driver Said RHOA Producers Knew Matt Jordan Was A Threat But Didn’t Protect Him

A North Carolina limo driver is demanding at least $25,000 from the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” production company, Peter Thomas and Matt Jordan for doing nothing to stop Kenya Moore’s ex from beating him up at Thomas’ nightclub opening.

Anthony T. Greene sued Jordan, Thomas and RHOA production company True Entertainment for assault and battery and gross negligence, claiming that show brass should have protected him from Jordan’s unprovoked attack because they knew he was “dangerous.”

Greene said in court papers that he’d been hired in 2016 to ferry show star Kenya Moore around Charlotte, NC as she prepped to host the opening of Thomas’ Club One’s opening. He said Thomas paid for her and Jordan’s flights from Atlanta to attend the opening.

The chauffeur said that Jordan did something that upset Moore, and she convinced Thomas to cancel Jordan’s ticket at the last minute. Jordan didn’t find out Thomas nixed the ticket until he arrived at the airport. Enraged, Jordan then drove from Atlanta to Charlotte to confront Moore, Greene said.

Greene said he’d never watched the “Real Housewives” and had no idea that Moore and Jordan were in a tumultuous relationship. He said he also didn’t know that Jordan had previous violent incidents on camera like kicking in Moore’s garage door, banging on walls and knocking things over at Moore’s house.

He said he and Moore later waited inside the car at the Club One parking lot when Jordan drove in and blocked his vehicle from leaving. Greene said Jordan came up to his car, reached inside and opened the door, then struck him in the face. Greene said he was shocked and hurt, but that RHOA producers talked him out of calling the cops and he reluctantly agreed to go back to work.

The incident was actually profiled on the show.

But the next day Greene said he went to the hospital and was diagnosed with a concussion. Greene said he’s also suffered mental anguish, humiliation and emotional distress so severe he had to seek psychiatric treatment, his complaint states.

Greene said that Thomas, the show production company and crew knew that Jordan was on his way to Charlotte and had been threatening Moore, and didn’t do anything to let him know about Jordan or make sure he was safe.

He wants $25,000, additional exemplary damages and his lawyer’s fees paid.

Neither Jordan, Thomas or True Entertainment responded to Greene’s complaint as of July 2, according to court documents.