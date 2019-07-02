Spotify Presents ScHoolboy Q’s CrasH Talk Country Club

Last week, Spotify hosted ScHoolboy Q’s CrasH Talk Country Club event at The Lakes in El Segundo, bringing the rapper’s fresh style to both the golf course and his biggest fans – those in the LA area who stream the artist the most on Spotify.

The curated experience featured a “pro shop” where guests were able to deck themselves out in custom merch to be the suavest player on the green. Exclusive goods included personalized bucket hats and caps, custom TDE golf balls, and CrasH Talk x Spotify edition towels. Guests enjoyed specialty cocktails off the Groovy Q menu: “that arnold palmer,” “numb numb juice” and “groovy mosa.”

Q also brought his game to the green, sharing his secret pro golf tips on how to putt and tee off the driving range in true hip hop fashion.

And to top off the night, ScHoolboy Q surprised fans with a live performance of his newly released album CrasH Talk featuring “Floating,” “Water,” his smash hit “Numb Numb Juice” and closing out the set with “CrasH.” Hit the flip to see more!