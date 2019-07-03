Bye Bye Lil Bih: Meghan McCain MIGHT Be Leaving “The View” And The Mere Prospect Has Us Overjoyed

Meghan McCain Considering Walking Away From “The View” Next Season

Hey Hey! Ho Ho! Meghan McCain has got to go! We kid, we kid… But seriously, the Daily Beast is reporting that Meghan McCain is feeling so beat up from her two years on “The View” that she might not return for the show’s 23rd season.

According to sources close to the 34-year-old McCain, who is said to make something under a million dollars a year on the highly rated daytime program, she is emotionally drained, angry, and isolated—“feeling like a caged animal,” said one McCain intimate—amid a spate of negative publicity. She feels “so exhausted and defeated,” said a knowledgeable source, after her two seasons of discontent. “It’s getting to the point where it’s not worth the emotional toll every week,” said a McCain pal, who asked not to be further identified. “If she doesn’t stay at The View, she will find other work.”

Anybody surprised she feels attacked and beaten up when she’s the one cursing all the time and talking over people?

“The View” producers remain hopeful that McCain will stay put:

“We don’t want people to attack Meghan. We’re happy to have Meghan there,” Hilary Estey McLoughlin, the show’s senior executive producer, told The Daily Beast. “I think she does want to be there. I think she wants to be on the show. She realizes it’s a very good platform for her and we love having her there. I feel like she will come back.” However, as McLoughlin acknowledged, “these stories don’t seem to go away.” “What happens with Meghan is that because she’s so passionate about what she’s talking about, and she feels very strongly that she’s carrying this mantle for the conservative perspective, and what she wants to talk about is so important to her, I think that’s the part that’s the most draining for her,” McLoughlin said.

We can’t say that we’re a fan of MOST of her views and truly despise the way she treats Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin on the show BUT we encourage you to read the FULL Daily Beast story because they really present a full picture of what McCain’s experience has been — so much so that we actually now have a tiny smidgen of compassion for her. We were overjoyed to learn she might leave but the thought of her being replaced by someone like Sarah Huckabee Sanders has us actually hoping she might stay concerned.

Do you want to see Meghan McCain go bye bye? Or nah?