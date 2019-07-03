Konsistent Kopycat Kim Kardashian Wins $2.7 Million Against ‘Missguided’ For Using Her Likeness To Sell Knockoffs

Kim Kardashian Wins Missguided Lawsuit

Remember when clothing brand Missguided would drop those pics promoting knockoff Kim Kardashian dresses HOURS after Kim posted IG pics?

Missguided don’t give a fuck what Kim k has to say pic.twitter.com/Io59WEW0xZ — noush (@anouskamoss_) February 8, 2019

Well while some people thought it was a not so secret collab between Kim and the boutique to up their sales, it looks like Kim wasn’t involved with Missguided at all and their clever marketing’s costing them BIG.

TMZ reports that Missguided USA’s been ordered to pay Kim $2.7 million plus $60,000 in legal fees for their unauthorized use of her face, body, and name. Kim sued the company back in February and today a judge ruled that “Missguided has repeatedly used Kardashian’s name and likeness without permission on its social media platforms to promote the sale of its clothing.”

The court points out Missguided’s website has entire pages dedicated to selling and knocking off dresses inspired by Kim. The real offense is they’re using photos of Kim to make it seem to consumers she’s associated with the brand.

Technically Kim didn’t have to do much to win her suit, Missguided USA never responded so the judge awarded her a default judgment.

In addition to the money, the court has permanently blocked Missguided from using Kim’s trademarks.

SHEESH.

People have been calling Kim and her fellow Kardashians “copycats” for years. Most recently she was accused of copying Rih’s Fenty Savage lingerie with her Kimono Intimates. Despite that, it looks like Kim herself doesn’t’ take too kindly to being copied.

Pot meet kettle or nah???