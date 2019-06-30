(Not-So) Candid Cakes: Kim K Gallivants Gluteus Maximus To Gas Up Metallic Maybach

Kim Kardashian

Source: JJOliverMax025 / SplashNews / Splash News

Kim Kardashian West Has A Whole Gas Station Photoshoot

The paparazzi “caught” Kim Kardashian West stopping at a gas station while decked out in full makeup, a lime green dress and heels before heading to Craig’s for Larsa Pippen’s birthday dinner . Peep the chrome’d out Maybach she was whippin’ in the background.

Kim Kardashian

Source: JJOliverMax025 / SplashNews / Splash News

Do you think Kim really needed a pack of gum and a fill up or was she just looking to strut her stuff for some shutterbugs?

Hit the flip for more flicks

Kim Kardashian

Source: JJOliverMax025 / SplashNews / Splash News

Had to make sure the paps got her good side

Kim Kardashian

Source: JJOliverMax025 / SplashNews / Splash News

Kim Kardashian West, Larsa Pippen and Kourtney Kardashian celebrate Larsa's birthday at Craig's

Source: SPW / SplashNews / Splash News

Kourtney and Larsa loved it up outside of Craig’s

Kim Kardashian West, Larsa Pippen and Kourtney Kardashian celebrate Larsa's birthday at Craig's

Source: SPW / SplashNews / Splash News

Larsa looks nice

Kim Kardashian West, Larsa Pippen and Kourtney Kardashian celebrate Larsa's birthday at Craig's

Source: SPW / SplashNews / Splash News

