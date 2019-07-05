Geriatric Disgust: Peter Gunz Is Getting DRAGGED For Throwing A Dirty Footed Temper Tantrum Over Amina’s Brand New Man

Amina got a new man and Peter is wilding… like wtf 😂😂 — Damn Babe (@chantipantzi) July 5, 2019

Well look here at how the turntables…turn…or whatever Aristotle said. After damn near a decade of being one of the most dusty-footed dirty dogs in relationship history, Pete Gunz is dealing with a bit of goes around comes around. His baby momma and ex Amina Buddafly has had to put up with Peter having side babies and side marriages on national TV. Now she’s out here living her best entire life and he can’t handle it. She posted the below caption with her new man:

And Peter threw a fit in her mentions with this comment: “Told me to stay at her place then tells me she had a boyfriend 3 days later… either way cute couple good music…lol”

Amina hit back with: “At least I told you, better late than never. I always keep it 100.”

This led to Peter throwing a full on fit on IG Live and Amina’s man dialing in to argue with him! Look at this. Peter can’t handle Amina moving on? Oh, this is delicious. Take a look at how his karma is getting him dragged to hell and back.