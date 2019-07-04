Hello Summer: Saweetie Just Turned 26 And Is Reminding Us Why She’s ‘Our Type’

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

While the rest of the good ol’ United States of America is out celebrating the 4th of July, we want to celebrate another important day in American history. That’s right: Saweetie turned 26 earlier this week and she is as snacknificent as ever.

So you know what we have to do. No choice but to include the “My Type” rapper in the Hello Summer series that has been tearing up these here Bossip pages. So without further ado, take a look at Saweetie in all of her glorious 26-year-old bae-ness. Enjoy. You’re welcome.

View this post on Instagram

But does his account say 8 figures???

A post shared by ICY ❄️💵🍦 (@saweetie) on

View this post on Instagram

🤨🌴

A post shared by ICY ❄️💵🍦 (@saweetie) on

View this post on Instagram

hella healthy😋

A post shared by ICY ❄️💵🍦 (@saweetie) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    miss thang 🚨

    A post shared by ICY ❄️💵🍦 (@saweetie) on

    View this post on Instagram

    $$$$$

    A post shared by ICY ❄️💵🍦 (@saweetie) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.