The Most Miniature Mamba: Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Share The First Photos Of Baby Capri “KoKo”
- By Bossip Staff
Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa both shared the first photo of their daughter Capri on Thursday, July 4th.
The Mamba kept the caption short and sweet:
Our little princess Capri Kobe Bryant “KoKo” 6/20/19 ❤️
Kobe and Vanesa also both released birth announcements on IG last week. How cute is she in her pink little swaddle? How precious!
