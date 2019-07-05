The Most Miniature Mamba: Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Share The First Photos Of Baby Capri “KoKo”

- By Bossip Staff
Kobe Bryant Vanessa Bryant and oldest daughters Natalia And Gianna

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Show First Photo Of Daughter Capri

Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa both shared the first photo of their daughter Capri on Thursday, July 4th.

The Mamba kept the caption short and sweet:

Our little princess Capri Kobe Bryant “KoKo” 6/20/19 ❤️

Kobe and Vanesa also both released birth announcements on IG last week. How cute is she in her pink little swaddle? How precious!

