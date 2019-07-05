ROTD3: Dreamville Releases New Album ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers 3’ Featuring Damn Near Everybody

Dreamville Releases ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers 3’ Album

The good folks at Dreamville have finally given their fans what they have been anxiously (and sometimes obnoxiously) waiting for since January, the compilation album that set the internet on fire, Revenge Of The Dreamers 3.

J. Cole and his band of merry men and women took their talents to Treesound Studios in Atlanta, GA for 10 days and the result is something that will go down in hip-hop history for its ambition as much as its audible pleasures.

In addition to the Dreamville crew, Cole & co. invited their beloved peers to participate in the creation of this work as well. Everyone from veteran artists and producers to newer rappers, singers, and musicians got an opportunity to assist in this egoless effort.

When you put this many MCs in one place for almost 2 weeks you never know what kind of surprises it will yield. Take, for example, the song “Under The Sun” featuring J. Cole, DaBaby, Dreamville’s Lute, and a special surprise from Kendrick Lamar…

Flip the page to check out a few more songs from #ROTD3.