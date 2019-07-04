Bossip BAWSE BAE Of The Day: Founder Of Kaleidoscope Hair Products Jesseca “Judy” Dupart
Meet Founder Of Kaleidoscope Hair Products Jesseca “Judy” Dupart
Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, is a woman who wears many hats including a grounded mother, philanthropist, brand influencer, businesswoman, entrepreneur and a light of hope for women worldwide. She celebrates her wins in her community outreach continuously. May 2019, Jesseca was awarded the honorary key to the city of New Orleans by Mayor Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent.
Essence Festival 2019, Jesseca celebrates another accomplishment; she acquired the largest business marketplace in New Orleans East called Miracle Plaza and hosts the community collaborative Sneauxball Fest on Thursday July 4, 2019 with a celebratory ribbon cutting of the marketplace at 3:15pm. In addition, Jesseca was selected by Revolt TV Network for their Biz Talk edition, as well as, being honored by AT&T with the Humanitarian awards on July 6, 2019. Dupart has also joined forces with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for their kickoff of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over as the brand influencer for this initiative. We love to see our bossy Black girls making moves!
