Bossip BAWSE BAE Of The Day: Founder Of Kaleidoscope Hair Products Jesseca “Judy” Dupart

Essence Festival 2019, Jesseca celebrates another accomplishment; she acquired the largest business marketplace in New Orleans East called Miracle Plaza and hosts the community collaborative Sneauxball Fest on Thursday July 4, 2019 with a celebratory ribbon cutting of the marketplace at 3:15pm. In addition, Jesseca was selected by Revolt TV Network for their Biz Talk edition, as well as, being honored by AT&T with the Humanitarian awards on July 6, 2019. Dupart has also joined forces with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for their kickoff of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over as the brand influencer for this initiative. We love to see our bossy Black girls making moves!