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Social Media Erupts Over Cardi & Stefon's Mother's Day Reunion

She Is The Drama! Social Media Erupts With Dramatics & Theatrics Over Cardi & Stefon Diggs’ Boo’d Up Behavior At Mother’s Day Event

Must-see reactions to Cardi and Stefon reigniting reconciliation rumors at viral Mother's Day event

Published on May 11, 2026
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Social media is ablaze over Cardi and baby daddy Stefon Diggs reigniting reconciliation rumors after popping out together at the boinking baller’s Diggs Deep Foundation’s Mother’s Day event in Maryland.

The private event honored mothers across the DMV and teachers from Washington D.C.’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts with the ex-Pats player’s mom Stephanie Diggs and brother Trevon Diggs among the attendees.

Naturally, all eyes were on Cardi who gleefully canoodled with her baby faaavaaa just days after he was acquitted in his assault case that involved freaky shenanigans with multiple other women.

But that didn’t seem to matter to the superstar who gifted Mama Diggs a new Chanel bag in addition to cozying back up with her son.

It didn’t take long for social media to erupt into dramatics and theatrics over Card’s boo’d up behavior that stirred up all sort of mixed reactions ranging from downright disrespectful to understanding.

According to Page Six, Cardi and Stefon continued their canoodling at Cardi’s afterparty at Throw Social where the Diggs family partied with her before she was spotted scurrying off with Stefon.

Despite Cardi’s reported concerns that she “couldn’t trust” Stefon before she fell back from their baeship right before he played in the Super Bowl, it seems like the pair are back on (for now).

What was your reaction to seeing Cardi and Stefon back together? Do you think they’re really spinning the block? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Cardi and Stefon’s reigniting reconciliation rumors on the flip.

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