A Lil’ Positivity: T.I. To Lead A Task Force That Will Repurpose An Atlanta City Jail

“This Task Force reflects strong local leadership, willing to help us progress towards a safer, and just city,” Bottoms said in a news release. “It is my hope this building will serve as an epicenter for resources, education, and training for the community. With the help of these members, I am optimistic that what is reimagined will be the future of One Atlanta.”

Other Atlanta socialites such as “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” star Scrapp Deleon, representatives from nonprofit and advocacy organizations, city officials and Atlanta residents will be a part of the movement.

Bottoms signed legislation in May to close and repurpose the jail, citing a declining number of inmates and increased operating costs. The jail has historically held violators of city ordinances and traffic laws.

“The final closure of this Detention Center symbolizes a new era for the city of Atlanta… Taking this critical step will both result in meaningful change for Atlanta and set a new standard for the rest of the nation,” said Bottoms.