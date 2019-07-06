A Lil’ Positivity: T.I. To Lead A Task Force That Will Repurpose An Atlanta City Jail
T.I. Will Try His Hand At Transforming Atlanta Jail
According to CNN, T.I. can add another notch under his social activism belt.
The Atlanta legend is among 25 members that have been tapped for a task force that will come up with a way to repurpose Atlanta’s city jail. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the goal is to convert the Atlanta City Detention Center into a “multi-faceted use center for wellness and healing, skills-building, economic mobility and crime prevention.”
“This Task Force reflects strong local leadership, willing to help us progress towards a safer, and just city,” Bottoms said in a news release. “It is my hope this building will serve as an epicenter for resources, education, and training for the community. With the help of these members, I am optimistic that what is reimagined will be the future of One Atlanta.”
Other Atlanta socialites such as “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” star Scrapp Deleon, representatives from nonprofit and advocacy organizations, city officials and Atlanta residents will be a part of the movement.
Bottoms signed legislation in May to close and repurpose the jail, citing a declining number of inmates and increased operating costs. The jail has historically held violators of city ordinances and traffic laws.
“The final closure of this Detention Center symbolizes a new era for the city of Atlanta… Taking this critical step will both result in meaningful change for Atlanta and set a new standard for the rest of the nation,” said Bottoms.
T.I. has been an advocate of criminal justice reform, often speaking out on police brutality and harsh sentencing. This is just another cause the rapper will spearhead to make his community a better place.
