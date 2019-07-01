T.I. & Tiny’s Friends & Family Hustle: LeToya Luckett Expresses Concern About Health, Having Babies, Career [Video]

LeToya Luckett Talks Pregnancy And Health On ‘Family Hustle’

LeToya Luckett is getting back to herself after birthing a baby and she’s already considering having more at the behest of her husband.

On the upcoming episode of Family Hustle, LeToya talks to her mom Pam about expanding her family, but also the toll that will take on her health as her first pregnancy was very complicated.

Press play below to get a sneak peak.

Decisions, decisions…