Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama Recalls The ‘Emotional’ Night Before Cheeto Invaded The Oval Office

Michelle Obama Talks The Night Before Trump’s Inauguration

Michelle Obama brought black excellence to ESSENCE this weekend for a “Becoming” sit down on the mainstage. The forever FLOTUS spoke with Gayle King about her memoir and at one point, she recalled the night before Cheeto In Chief’s inauguration in January 2017.

According to her, things were “very emotional” at the White House, not just for her but for her daughters Sasha and Malia who had a final sleepover with friends and cried when they had to pack up and leave.

“The truth is, on that day I was moving my children out of the only house they had really grown up in,” said FLOTUS. “I think that gets lost on people.” “The girls didn’t get up,” she explained. “They’re all crying and they have their teddy bears and they’re moving slow and I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get up and get out of this house.’ And I don’t know where these kids are going, but they had to get up and out of that house. So you’ve got tears and I’m pushing people out a freight elevator and my kids are crying.”

She then said she and Forever POTUS President Obama then had to meet with Cheeto and Melania and she quickly wiped her tears—so the press wouldn’t get confused.

“I didn’t want to go out and greet them with tears in my eyes because people would think I was crying for other reasons,” said Michelle.

In addition to having a one-hour sit-down with Gayle, Michelle stuck to the girls trip vibe at ESSENCE and brought a gaggle of her girlfriends including Valerie Jarrett along for the ride.

Watch FLOTUS at ESSENCE below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8K3vyAsKZyw