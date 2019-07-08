“Cancel Me”: Daniel “Yessum Julz” Caesar’s New Album Went Quadruple Balsa Wood; Twitter Laughs At His Struggles

Be careful what you wish for. Remember in March when YesJulz came under fire for being the culture vulture anti-black spectacle that she always is? Remember how Daniel Caesar came flying to her defense like your mother’s brother Thomas? Remember how he put out an IG video daring black people to cancel him? Well, fast forward to July and Daniel has released a surprise album like he thinks he’s Beyonce. The album, Case Study 101, only managed to sell roughly 3,000 copies with 22,000 streams according to The Grapejuice, which is…not great.

Some will point to this as a result of Caesar begging to be canceled, but it probably has more to do with the fact a surprise album coming out while other highly-anticipated albums are dropping doesn’t usually bode well. He probably isn’t canceled or boycotted…but Twitter is still going to roast his a$$ for his sales. Right? Right. Take a look…