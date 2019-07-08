Black Girl Magical AF: Lena Waithe And Melina Matsoukas Set It Off At Essence Festival With ‘Queen & Slim’ First Look Event

Lena Waithe And Melina Matsoukas Share Opening Scenes From ‘Queen & Slim’

One of the highlights of Essence Festival weekend in New Orleans was a Saturday first look screening event at Gallier Hall Saturday for Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas’ upcoming film ‘Queen & Slim’. Select media and special guests including Yara Shahidi, Dapper Dan, Melanie Fiona and Shiona T (who did wardrobe styling for the film) were allowed a exclusive preview of the first 12 minutes of ‘Queen & Slim’ followed by a Q & A moderated by designer Melody Ehsani.

The event was beautifully styled, with framed portraits from the ‘Queen & Slim’ set including props that factor heavily in the film. A white Honda adorned with bouquets of lilies and wildflowers was parked outside of the event.

Enjoy photos from the event below: