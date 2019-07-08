Feeling These Get Ups? Mary J. Blige, Missy & Lil Kim Bring Their Festival Fashion To ESSENCE

- By Bossip Staff
H.E.R., MJB, Lil Kim

Source: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE / Getty

ESSENCE Festival Concert Photos

During the 2019 ESSENCE Festival ALLLLLL your favorite celebs were in attendance. On Friday night Missy Elliott closed out the show in a drum major inspired getup.

Missy Elliott

Source: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic / Getty

Following that Mary J. Blige showed up and showed out in a blinged out bodysuit and her signature boots.

H.E.R., MJB, Lil Kim

Source: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE / Getty

She also brought out her homegirl Lil Kim on stage who rocked some wet and wavy purple tresses and spoke with press backstage.

H.E.R., MJB, Lil Kim

Source: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE / Getty

Kim was also joined backstage by influencer Pretty Vee.

Lil Kim

Source: FreddyO.com / Freddyo

Are YOU feeling these ladies’ ESSENCE fest get-ups???

View this post on Instagram

Hand grenade 🎱 #9

A post shared by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on

H.E.R. was on hand rocking her signature sunglasses while looking gorgeous in green.

H.E.R., MJB, Lil Kim

Source: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE / Getty

H.E.R., MJB, Lil Kim

Source: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE / Getty

H.E.R., MJB, Lil Kim

Source: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE / Getty

Lil Kim

Source: FreddyO.com / Freddyo

Lil Kim

Source: FreddyO.com / Freddyo

Mary and Kim also kicked it after ESSENCE at Power’s Club Truth party alongside Fat Joe and his wife.

