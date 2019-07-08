Feeling These Get Ups? Mary J. Blige, Missy & Lil Kim Bring Their Festival Fashion To ESSENCE
During the 2019 ESSENCE Festival ALLLLLL your favorite celebs were in attendance. On Friday night Missy Elliott closed out the show in a drum major inspired getup.
Following that Mary J. Blige showed up and showed out in a blinged out bodysuit and her signature boots.
She also brought out her homegirl Lil Kim on stage who rocked some wet and wavy purple tresses and spoke with press backstage.
Kim was also joined backstage by influencer Pretty Vee.
Are YOU feeling these ladies’ ESSENCE fest get-ups???
H.E.R. was on hand rocking her signature sunglasses while looking gorgeous in green.
Thank you @essencefest i hope yall enjoyed yallself! All we do is paaaaaaarrrrrrty at a Missy Concert! Thank you to my glam @juneambrose @kellonderyck @themuaalex @itsbankhead @hihatofficial and the others who helped everything🙏🏾I am thankful & to MY DAnCERS you work SO HARD and long INTENSE work but all of you are cut out for it ! And thats why yall are unfuckwitable!!!!🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾i love yall all my family 🤗❤️💣🔥🔥🔥i cant forget @trinarockstarr & @monicabrown who came out and held me all the way down and KILLED IT! Sent the the essence stage all da way up!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I love my bruh Dj Rockwilder and my bruh CO who keep the crowd on a 200 with me🤗❤️
Mary and Kim also kicked it after ESSENCE at Power’s Club Truth party alongside Fat Joe and his wife.
