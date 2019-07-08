Feeling These Get Ups? Mary J. Blige, Missy & Lil Kim Bring Their Festival Fashion To ESSENCE

ESSENCE Festival Concert Photos

During the 2019 ESSENCE Festival ALLLLLL your favorite celebs were in attendance. On Friday night Missy Elliott closed out the show in a drum major inspired getup.

Following that Mary J. Blige showed up and showed out in a blinged out bodysuit and her signature boots.

She also brought out her homegirl Lil Kim on stage who rocked some wet and wavy purple tresses and spoke with press backstage.

Kim was also joined backstage by influencer Pretty Vee.

Are YOU feeling these ladies’ ESSENCE fest get-ups???

More on the flip.