Litty Committee: Kevin Hart Gets Super Slizzed At His Celeb Studded 40th Festivities

Kevin Hart Had Such A Good Time At His 40th Birthday Party He Had To Be Carried Out

Consider this the before picture… Kevin Hart had a damned good time at his 40th birthday party Saturday night at TAO. Cognac spirits brands LOUIS XIII and Rémy Martin presented an exclusive celebratory experience for Hart and his closest friends and family in a Private Suite at TAO in Los Angeles. LOUIS XIII Cognac was the quintessential moment for the evening and held an intimate tasting experience for Kevin within an exclusive LOUIS XIII lounge at TAO. Rémy Martin presented a remarkable seated A‐list celebrity dinner for Kevin’s closet group of friends.

The welcomed guests were some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names, including LA Laker & three‐time NBA Champion LeBron James alongside Tracey Ellis Ross, Usher, Evan Ross, Gabrielle Union, Will Packer, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Michael Ealy, Gary Owen, Affion Crockett, Chris Paul, Nick Cannon, Karrueche, Lewis Hamilton, Don Cheadle, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Nealon, Damon Wayans and Marlon Wayans.

Rémy Martin XO, 1738 and VSOP cocktails were specially tailored to Kevin Hart’s birthday celebration including “What Now?” “Let Me Explain” & “Laugh At My Pain” and guests immersed themselves in the complex flavors of the spirit. As part of the luxurious experience, guests were treated to culinary creations to round out a night of indulgence and celebration.

So — all that good cognac definitely didn’t go to waste. Kevin had ALOT of it. So much so he had to be carried out by friends when he left the event.

Here’s one of the AFTER photos… Needless to say a good time was had.

Here’s how Kevin summed up the night.

The hashtags really do say it all.

