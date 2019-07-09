Ari Lennox, Michaela Angela Davis & More Queens Attend SheaMoisture’s ‘House Of Hair’ Pop-Up At #ESSENCEFest

SheaMoisture Hosts House of Hair Pop-Up At #ESSENCEFest

SheaMoisture had amazing activations at the 2019 ESSENCE Music Festival that included community conversations and calls back to the history of our celebrated coils and kinks.

SheaMoisture’s“House of Hair Pop-Up” transformed a stylish space into a cozy home complete with wall art and a kitchen outfitted with hot combs and hair products, just like the kitchens we’d frequent as children when our matriarchal figures would press our hair.

The kitchen also served as the perfect backdrop to several panels centered around our rich heritage, social justice, culture, identity, beauty, global politics and more.

Activist and writer Michaela Angela Davis joined Sundial Brand Executives Kimberly Evans Paige: Chief Operating & Branding Officer and Tracey Jennings: Senior Vice President of Marketing & Creative Excellence for the one of a kind experience.

The ladies also moderated SheaMoisture panels on various topics including “Cross-Generational Empowerment”m The Black Woman Voting Block” and Made In Harlem.

Guests included Valerie Jarrett and Elaine Welteroth who participated in the “Memoir 2 Memoir” panel…

Dapper Dan who participated in the highly anticipated “Made In Harlem” panel..

and literal “Shea Butter Baby” Ari Lennox who brought her songbird style to the house.

What do YOU think about SheaMoistures’ 2019 ESSENCE Festival pop-up???

See more well-moisturized, natural hair celebrating photos on the flip.