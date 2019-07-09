Ari Lennox, Michaela Angela Davis & More Queens Attend SheaMoisture’s ‘House Of Hair’ Pop-Up At #ESSENCEFest

- By Bossip Staff
Source: Photos Courtesy of SheaMoisture / SheaMoisture

SheaMoisture Hosts House of Hair Pop-Up At #ESSENCEFest

SheaMoisture had amazing activations at the 2019 ESSENCE Music Festival that included community conversations and calls back to the history of our celebrated coils and kinks.

SheaMoisture’s“House of Hair Pop-Up” transformed a stylish space into a cozy home complete with wall art and a kitchen outfitted with hot combs and hair products, just like the kitchens we’d frequent as children when our matriarchal figures would press our hair.

View this post on Instagram

#SheaFam, we’re LIVE! Come thru our House of Hair in partnership with @michaelaangelad, a “Bespoke Pop Up Social Club Experience”‼️ We’re kicking off our first theme, “Global Beauty & The Power of Us” at 12-1pm with a vital conversation with @SheaMoisture’s Chief Operating & Branding Officer @KimEPaige, @Ledisi and @KoshieMills as they discuss the connectivity of our culture, beauty and identity around the 🌎. Then from 1-2pm, join us for our dope Great Girlfriends Live Podcast to chat all about the power of #BlackGirlMagic 🖤🖤🖤. Last but not least, join us at 3pm for an incredible conversation with @michaelaangelad, @mspackyetti, and @kendrick38 on how to move our community forward through modern activism ✊🏾. Can’t wait to see you!! 💕 #SheaBeautiful #HouseofHairIRL #SheaMoisture

A post shared by SheaMoisture (@sheamoisture) on

The kitchen also served as the perfect backdrop to several panels centered around our rich heritage, social justice, culture, identity, beauty, global politics and more.

Activist and writer Michaela Angela Davis joined Sundial Brand Executives Kimberly Evans Paige: Chief Operating & Branding Officer and Tracey Jennings: Senior Vice President of Marketing & Creative Excellence for the one of a kind experience.

The ladies also moderated SheaMoisture panels on various topics including “Cross-Generational Empowerment”m The Black Woman Voting Block” and Made In Harlem.

Guests included Valerie Jarrett and Elaine Welteroth who participated in the “Memoir 2 Memoir” panel…

Source: Photos Courtesy of SheaMoisture / SheaMoisture

Dapper Dan who participated in the highly anticipated “Made In Harlem” panel..

Source: Photos Courtesy of SheaMoisture / SheaMoisture

and literal “Shea Butter Baby” Ari Lennox who brought her songbird style to the house.

Source: Photos Courtesy of SheaMoisture / SheaMoisture

What do YOU think about SheaMoistures’ 2019 ESSENCE Festival pop-up???

See more well-moisturized, natural hair celebrating photos on the flip.

Source: Photos Courtesy of SheaMoisture / SheaMoisture

Source: Photos Courtesy of SheaMoisture / SheaMoisture

Source: Photos Courtesy of SheaMoisture / SheaMoisture

Source: Photos Courtesy of SheaMoisture / SheaMoisture

Source: Photos Courtesy of SheaMoisture / SheaMoisture

Source: Photos Courtesy of SheaMoisture / SheaMoisture

Source: Photos Courtesy of SheaMoisture / SheaMoisture

Source: Photos Courtesy of SheaMoisture / SheaMoisture

Source: Photos Courtesy of SheaMoisture / SheaMoisture

