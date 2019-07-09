A Lil Positivity: Jaden Smith Starts A Pop-Up Food Truck To Provide The Homeless With Free Vegan Meals

Jaden Smith Wants To Give People “What They Deserve”

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith did a damn good job raising those children of theirs, and their kiddos are proving that more and more every single day.

It’s become clear over the years that philanthropy and giving back is really important to Jaden Smith as he continues to infuse those good deeds into his personal brand. Over the weekend, the birthday boy took to Instagram to introduce his brand new I Love You restaurant.

According to his caption, the purpose of this pop-up food truck is to give “people what they deserve” by offering homeless people in Los Angeles free vegan meals.

Smith set up shop in Los Angeles’ Skid Row district, which contains one of the largest stable populations (between 5,000 and 8,000) of homeless people in the United States. The rapper accompanied his post announcing the effort with another clip showing a long line of customers at the food truck patiently waiting for their complimentary meals.

Of course, this is far from the first time Jaden has made his charitable spirit known.

Earlier in 2019, Smith announced that he will help Flint’s water crisis by using some of the profits generated by his JUST Water company to install filtration systems around the city in an effort to purify their contaminated water.

Plus, we can expect more of the same from Jaden in the future. The 21-year-old advised his followers to “keep a look out” for his I Love You food trucks “because this is the first of many.”