Hello Summer: Essence Atkins Is 47 And Still As Fine As Ever…Good Lawd

Essence Atkins is one of those actresses who has been in the game for a while and has been in some classic flick and shows. She’s also been fine as all hell this whole time. She was down in Essence Fest this weekend looking as fine as ever while promoting her OWN show “Ambitions.” The BOSSIP crew definitely noticed and wanted to salute her un-aging excellence. At 47, she looks just like she did 20 years ago.

So you know what time it is: take a look at the newest addition to our Hello Summer series. So let’s salute a baddie legend and another reminder that black don’t crack.