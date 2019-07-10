Hello Summer: Essence Atkins Is 47 And Still As Fine As Ever…Good Lawd
Essence Atkins is one of those actresses who has been in the game for a while and has been in some classic flick and shows. She’s also been fine as all hell this whole time. She was down in Essence Fest this weekend looking as fine as ever while promoting her OWN show “Ambitions.” The BOSSIP crew definitely noticed and wanted to salute her un-aging excellence. At 47, she looks just like she did 20 years ago.
So you know what time it is: take a look at the newest addition to our Hello Summer series. So let’s salute a baddie legend and another reminder that black don’t crack.
View this post on Instagram
Y'all know what day it is… On location in Atlanta working on my new film "Open". I'm both starring in and a producer on this one alongside @ninaholidayent (@cassigers & @terrijvaughn). It's a new hat and a lot of responsibility but I'm excited about the challenge. Great things come when you listen to God's promptings instead of your own deficit rhetoric. I am grateful to all who support me and are enjoying the evolution too. #myfriendaredope #blackgirlmagic #lovemyjob❤️ #thisis47 . . . And thank you for watching @ambitionsown where the summer is about to get even hotter🔥🔥🔥
View this post on Instagram
Such a joy and an honor to attend the @naacpimageawards luncheon as a nominee. Grateful to be in a room with so many talented and admirable souls. On behalf of the cast and crew of @nbcmarlon we appreciate the acknowledgement of our show about life after divorce with no love lost. Thank you for laughing with us! 😘 Dress @ted_baker Shoes @louboutinworld
View this post on Instagram
"Level up" @ciara . . . Happy Birthday to me! 🎈🎂🎁 Lord I'm grateful for all of it. Thank you especially for the soul's who love me, the health of my mind and body, for the prosperity and abundance through my career, the beautiful life that chases me when I'm in dark spaces and finally for the best teacher, champion, advocate for my joy that I have ever known my son Varro Blair Mendez. #thisis47
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
Nearly everyone admires or loves a classic. But few will ever possess one and even fewer still will know how to properly maintain that which they formerly coveted. So I ask myself constantly how do I CARE for the "things" I SAY I love? Sometimes my behavior is incongruent with my intention. Thankfully when this occurs my spirit prompts me to make adjustments in the present now and grace and mercy meet me there so guilt can be thwarted. I am grateful for second chances when allowed. But be careful assuming you have time… Inorder for something to have longevity and remain beautiful a loving hospitable environment must be consistently maintained. Everything on Earth is perishable and the junkyard reminds us that negligence has dire consequences
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.