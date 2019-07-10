More Poonanigans: Apryl Jones Suggests Ryan Henry Smashes Her To Smithereens On TV, #BlackInkCHI Fans Are Fed TF Up

Apryl, sis! WYD?

Easy, Tiger: Apryl Jones Suggests She Wants To Smash Ryan Henry And Fans React

Apryl Jones hasn’t even made her Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird return yet and she already has VH1 viewers exhausted with her poonanigans.

Last night, a preview clip from next week’s Black Ink Chicago featured Ryan Henry meeting Apryl for a date. Seems like the two reality stars were ‘catching’ up. Remember Ryan starred in one of her videos?

Anyhow, the conversation between Apryl and Ryan turned into one about who they were both smashing. Apryl asked Ryan if Rachel, his ex-gf, was still in the picture. He said “No”. That’s when Apryl went into a spiel about people assuming the had sex.

“People assume that we’ve had sex. But, we haven’t…not yet.”

Umm, really Apryl?? Ryan looked like he was all ears, however! Click HERE to see the clip.

Are you annoyed by Apryl’s forwardness? Black Ink Chicago fans definitely felt some way and started going IN on Apryl.

I’m sick of apryl already lol #BlackInkChi — Whitney Gaspard (@honestspokengir) July 10, 2019

Hit the flip to see how fed up #BlackInkCHI are feeling about Apryl’s little appearance with Ryan.