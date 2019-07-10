How YOU Doin’?! Wendy Williams Caught Canoodling With Canine Carrying Cutie After Claiming Coupleship With Mystery MD

Wendy Williams Seen Shmoozing With Mystery Man

We’re concerned about Wendy Williams y’all. She’s had quite a year and has endured all kinds of ups and downs, including lapsed sobriety, illness and an extramarital scandal on her husband’s part that ultimately led to their current divorce proceedings. She’s seemed downright joyful since finally filing them papers but folks questioned whether her hot girl summer was getting out of hand after she was linked to a convicted felon.

Wendy has since claimed she’s dating a doctor but the paps caught her curbside kissing this guy. Do you think that’s her mystery MD?

UPDATE: Wendy disclosed her friend in the photo’s identity on “The Wendy Show” — revealing he’s her lash technician “Julian”. Pure comedy, riiiight?

Check out more photos below: