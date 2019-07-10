A Lil’ Positivity: Teen Who Was Denied Six Flags Job Because Of Locs Lands Modeling Deal

Teen Who Couldn’t Get Six Flags Job Because Of Locks Gains Modeling Deal

Back in March, Kerion Washington was denied a position at the Six Flags in Texas all because of his hair. Now the teen is working with a modeling agency for the same reason.

According to Madame Noire, Washington’s story went viral when he didn’t get the Six Flags job because of his locs:

“They told me I could cut my hair and come back, that it’s just hair and it would grow back,” he told Dallas News. “But they compared it to having a tattoo. I didn’t want to cut it.”

A few months passed and Washington received an Instagram message from Corrie Caster, head of development for IMG Los Angeles. IMG represents major models like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kate Moss and Ashley Graham. Caster heard about Washington’s story, peeped his photo and reached out to talk modeling potential:

“I scout the world looking for talent and stories,” Caster said. “I didn’t know his story then, but he had a lot of the physical features we look for in our models.”

From there on out, Washington and his mom agreed to work with the local modeling agency Jones Model Management, and they traveled to Austin for his first shoot. For now, he’s learning the ends and outs of modeling such as how to walk the runway, the best positions for the camera and how to give his best pose. Once his portfolio is on and poppin’, it will be pitched to IMG Models for consideration.

Winning.

Now if only these companies can axe their messed up hair policies.