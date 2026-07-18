Baddies We’re Watching: The Black Girl Streamers Taking Over Streamer University

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The classroom is officially in session, and this year’s Streamer University roster is bringing serious star power. Check out the baddies we’re watching take over Kai Cenat’s Streamer University inside. Source: Ivan Apfel /Johnny Nunez Cenat is turning the internet into a campus after revealing the 2026 lineup for his creator-focused bootcamp — a space designed to bring together rising streamers, digital personalities, and entertainment heavy hitters for collaborations, workshops, and live content. According to Mashable, Cenat announced the new class during a livestream on Twitch and YouTube. He revealed a lineup filled with established creators, celebrity guests, and the next generation of online talent. While names like Lizzo, Pokimane, Ludwig, Duke Dennis, Maya Higa, Agent00, and YourRAGE are helping lead this year’s class, several Black women creators are bringing their own flavor, creativity, and star presence to the streaming world. From musicians to actresses to influencers, these women are showing fans that streaming is the next major frontier for entertainment.

Baddies We’re Watching At Streamer University Lizzo

The Grammy Award-winning superstar is proving that streaming is the next frontier for artists who want to connect with fans beyond traditional releases. As one of Streamer University’s professors, Lizzo brings her larger-than-life personality, humor, and ability to create community into a space where authenticity is everything. Her involvement shows that livestreaming is no longer separate from celebrity culture. It is becoming a major part of how entertainers build relationships with their audiences.

Cinna Cinna has become one of the standout women in the streaming space, bringing personality, humor, and confidence to her content. Her presence at Streamer University highlights the growing influence of Black women creators in a digital world where community and consistency can turn a livestream into a career.

Kaiya Cenat Kaiya Cenat is stepping into Streamer University as one of the creators helping shape the next generation of streamers. As someone who has grown alongside one of the biggest names in livestreaming, Kaiya understands the importance of personality, collaboration, and creating moments that keep audiences engaged.

Jordyn Lucas Jordyn Lucas is stepping into the streaming world with the kind of personality that keeps audiences locked in. Known for her relatable energy and natural ability to connect with people, Jordyn represents the new wave of creators who understand that community is the foundation of successful streaming.

DreamDoll

DreamDoll is expanding her entertainment empire beyond music and television. The rapper and personality has built a loyal fanbase through her confidence, fashion, and unapologetic personality. Streamer University gives fans another way to see her authentic side while she explores a new lane of digital entertainment.

Skai Jackson Skai Jackson has been in the spotlight since childhood, but her move into streaming shows she is ready to connect with audiences in a completely different way. The actress and entrepreneur has grown her online presence for years, and streaming allows her to create more direct conversations with fans.



Eezee Eezee is one creator bringing high energy and personality to the platform. Her growing presence shows the power of IRL streaming, where viewers tune in for the person behind the content just as much as for the content itself.

