Baddies We’re Watching Take Over Streamer University
Baddies We’re Watching: The Black Girl Streamers Taking Over Streamer University
The classroom is officially in session, and this year’s Streamer University roster is bringing serious star power. Check out the baddies we’re watching take over Kai Cenat’s Streamer University inside.
Cenat is turning the internet into a campus after revealing the 2026 lineup for his creator-focused bootcamp — a space designed to bring together rising streamers, digital personalities, and entertainment heavy hitters for collaborations, workshops, and live content. According to Mashable, Cenat announced the new class during a livestream on Twitch and YouTube. He revealed a lineup filled with established creators, celebrity guests, and the next generation of online talent.
While names like Lizzo, Pokimane, Ludwig, Duke Dennis, Maya Higa, Agent00, and YourRAGE are helping lead this year’s class, several Black women creators are bringing their own flavor, creativity, and star presence to the streaming world.
From musicians to actresses to influencers, these women are showing fans that streaming is the next major frontier for entertainment.
Baddies We’re Watching At Streamer University
Lizzo
The Grammy Award-winning superstar is proving that streaming is the next frontier for artists who want to connect with fans beyond traditional releases. As one of Streamer University’s professors, Lizzo brings her larger-than-life personality, humor, and ability to create community into a space where authenticity is everything. Her involvement shows that livestreaming is no longer separate from celebrity culture. It is becoming a major part of how entertainers build relationships with their audiences.
Cinna
Cinna has become one of the standout women in the streaming space, bringing personality, humor, and confidence to her content. Her presence at Streamer University highlights the growing influence of Black women creators in a digital world where community and consistency can turn a livestream into a career.
Kaiya Cenat
Kaiya Cenat is stepping into Streamer University as one of the creators helping shape the next generation of streamers. As someone who has grown alongside one of the biggest names in livestreaming, Kaiya understands the importance of personality, collaboration, and creating moments that keep audiences engaged.
Jordyn Lucas
Jordyn Lucas is stepping into the streaming world with the kind of personality that keeps audiences locked in. Known for her relatable energy and natural ability to connect with people, Jordyn represents the new wave of creators who understand that community is the foundation of successful streaming.
DreamDoll
DreamDoll is expanding her entertainment empire beyond music and television. The rapper and personality has built a loyal fanbase through her confidence, fashion, and unapologetic personality. Streamer University gives fans another way to see her authentic side while she explores a new lane of digital entertainment.
Skai Jackson
Skai Jackson has been in the spotlight since childhood, but her move into streaming shows she is ready to connect with audiences in a completely different way. The actress and entrepreneur has grown her online presence for years, and streaming allows her to create more direct conversations with fans.
Eezee
Eezee is one creator bringing high energy and personality to the platform. Her growing presence shows the power of IRL streaming, where viewers tune in for the person behind the content just as much as for the content itself.
Queen Naija
Queen Naija has already proven she can build a powerful connection with her audience through music and social media. Now, she is bringing that same authenticity into streaming, giving fans a closer look into her personality beyond the stage.
PitBully
If you watched Druski’s ‘Coulda Been Love 2,’ you are well aware of the winner Pitbully. The NYC-bred star captivated us all with her raw and infectious personality. She was a standout at auditions for Streamers University and is already running up clips on social media with the charm and authenticity that got her there.
The Streamer University watchlist does not stop there. We are also keeping our eyes on all the creators. With professors including some of the biggest names in streaming culture, the program is becoming a launchpad for creators who want to turn their personalities into full entertainment brands.
What makes this new era exciting is that streaming is breaking traditional rules. Creators no longer have to wait for a network, label, or studio to give them a platform. They can build their own communities, create their own shows, and connect directly with millions of people.
Streamer University is the future of entertainment. It’s interactive, unpredictable, and led by creators who know how to keep audiences watching.
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Baddies We’re Watching: The Black Girl Streamers Taking Over Streamer University was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
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