R.I.P: ‘Men In Black’ Actor Rip Torn Dead At 88

Actor Rip Torn Has Passed Away At Age 88

Longtime actor Rip Torn, known for his work in movies like Men In Black and Dodgeball, died on Tuesday, July 9 at the age of 88.

Torn’s reps confirmed to CNN that the Emmy winner died at his Lakeville, Connecticut, home and his wife, Amy Wright along with his daughters were there with him. His cause of death has not been announced.

Rip Torn’s acting career had spanned decades. He’s appeared in comedic films like Men in Black to Dodgeball, but he also tackled more dramatic roles in Cross Creek and Sweet Bird of Youth. He also landed recurring roles on both 30 Rock and Will & Grace.

The nine-time Emmy nominee scored an Oscar nomination within the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for Cross Creek in 1984. His work in theater was also celebrated when he won two Obie Awards: one for Distinguished Direction in 1968’s The Beard and for Distinguished Performance 1967’s The Deer Park.

On Tuesday, Will Smith honored his former Men in Black costar with a tribute post on Instagram. He shared a shot of the pair in character from 1997 film writing, “R.I.P. Rip.”

Rest In Peace to Rip Torn and our condolences to the whole family.