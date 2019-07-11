Black Girl Magic: Zendaya Hosts AT&T’s “Dream In Black” Brunch At Essence Fest

During Zendaya’s first time attending Essence Festival, she hosted the “Dream In Black” brunch which brought together entertainers, influencers, and AT&T executives for a lively conversation about the “Dream in Black” mindset encouraging people to boldly follow their passion and share it with the world. The Euphoria star continues to slay the fashion game in a 70’s inspired patchwork Ferragamo Skirt and ribbed tube top paired with suede forest green pumps by LaSilla. Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay was on hand to join Zendaya in the conversation.  Are you feelin’ this get up?

