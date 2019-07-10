A Lil Positivity: Moms Of Black Boys United Hosts Special Breakfast Honoring “The Exonerated Five” At Essence Fest

The Men Wrongly Convicted Of Rape Received Hero’s Welcome At Essence Festival

The Exonerated Five were honored for their work on criminal justice reform by an organization that advocates for black children and families.

Yusuf Salaam, Korey Wise and Raymond Santana were the guests of honor at the Moms of Black Boys United “Champions of Change” breakfast at Essence Fest last weekend. Also honored was Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks and criminal justice reform campaigner Monteria Robinson, whose son, Jamarion, was killed by the U.S. Marshals.

The men later shared their stories of redemption and their work as criminal justice advocates on a panel moderated by Vanessa McCullers, the Moms of Black Boys United executive director.

Hit the flip for more pics from the event: