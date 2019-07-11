BOSSIPSounds: Stephan “HYMN” Marley “Since You’ve Been Gone” [VIDEO]

BOSSIP Premieres New Acoustic Video For HYMN Marley “Since You’ve Been Gone”

We’re excited to premiere a very special video from a Miami artist who is part of an incredible musical legacy. We first heard the music of Stephan “HYMN” Marley earlier this year and couldn’t wait to share his first single “Since You’ve Been Gone” off his upcoming debut EP In My Head (Tuff Gong International – September). The original version was released earlier this year, and the acoustic version drops on Friday July 12.

Check out the video below:

What did you think?

HYMN shared his vision for the Donbi TV directed video with BOSSIP:

“The acoustic version of ‘Since You’ve Been Gone’ started out with me jamming in the studio one night. The acoustic vibe complimented the message so well, how could I not release it? The concept of the video was just like the song. Being in a space where it’s you and your thoughts — that honest one on one we have with ourselves from time to time.” – HYMN Marley

For those wondering, yes HYMN Marley hails from the famous Jamaican musical family. He’s the grandson of Bob Marley and son of Stephen Marley.

