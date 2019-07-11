Family Business: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith Are Starting Their Own Multimedia Company

Will And Jada Pinkett-Smith Announce Their Next Business Move

In power couple news, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith are adding to their empire.

The couple of more than 20 years released a statement on Wednesday, announcing that they’re staring their own multimedia venture called Westbrook, Inc.

“We are so excited to announce this new venture and fully immerse ourselves in all areas of the media and entertainment space,” the statement reads, according to Variety. “With our incredible team of family, chosen family, and longtime business partners, Westbrook Inc.’s mission is to spread positive ideas, art, and products that entertain and empower the greatest number of lives, inspiring the next generation of artists to do good in the world.”

As explained throughout their announcement, Westbrook, Inc. is going encompass all forms of visual content. The company will house the Smith family’s multiple existing projects along with their new ventures, as well including short and mid-form digital content, traditional television shows, and movies.

This new venture will also serve as the parent company for most of the couple’s existing media studios; The Smith family’s Overbrook Entertainment studio celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2017.

According to Variety, Will and Jada plan to “execute their global content” through Westbrook, Inc. by developing projects that feature a “diverse voice.” Kosaku Yada was named the company’s CEO while Tera Hanks will serve as the president. They are joined by COO Gila Jones, CFO Kevin McDonald and Vice President of business development Jesse Uram.

Westbrook, Inc. is expected to start launching content sometime later this month.