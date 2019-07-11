What’s Happening Here? Lyrica Anderson Splits From Pearl Rocking Ex-Partner A1 Who Says He’s ‘Happy’ For Her…And Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Lyrica And A1 Call It Quits, But How Does Floyd Mayweather Jr. Fit Into This?

Love And Hip Hop Hollyweird couple Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bentley have called it quits. According to The Jasmine Brand, the couple has been doing life in separate homes for weeks. Reportedly the split has everything to do with infidelity.

A1 was allegedly cheating with Offset affiliated side piece Summer Bunni. Details about A1 and Summer’s fling are scarce but both are set to appear on an upcoming season of #LHHH.

Fast forward, newly single Lyrica has developed a friendship with Floyd Mayweather Jr.?

Lyrica Anderson recently posted up after a concert and thanked Floyd Mayweather for attending. That’s when her estranged hubby A1 left a peculiar comment. He wrote:

“I’m so happy for y’all… love wins”

Huh? Do you think A1 is suggesting Lyrica and Floyd have something going on? Under the same photo a fan asked Lyrica if she and A1 were still together, she answered “no”.

What do YOU think of this? Lyrica and A1 just welcomed a baby boy in December.

