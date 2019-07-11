SMH: Usher’s Off-The-Cuff Remark About A 2019 ESPY Awards Recipient Got Him DRAGGED By Twitter

Usher Accused Of “Sexualizing” Marine Corps Veteran Kirstie Ennis

Usher had one job at the 2019 ESPY Awards last night and that was to honor Marine Corps veteran Kirstie Ennis, whose miraculous recovery has inspired many.

Ennis lost her leg during her second Afghanistan deployment, but triumphed still, and Usher was to present her with the Pat Tillman Award for Service. BUT, right after a clip detailing her achievements, he went on to make an inappropriate comment that has the internet up in arms.

“And if that wasn’t enough, you guys don’t know, she also, too, climbed in Joshua tree — naked,” Usher told the crowd, just before welcoming Ennis to the stage.”She deserves an award for that, alone. Tattoos, crazy.”

