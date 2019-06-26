Inches On Inches: Ms. Tina Showed Off Beyonce’s NATURAL Hair Again And Destroyed Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Mrs. Tina Lawson has simply the greatest celebrity mom Twitter account in the game and it’s not even close. Of course she has quite an advantage because she has the benefit of being Beyonce’s mom so there’s quite a fervor for the content. Her latest internet comb came Wednesday night when Ms. Tina impersonated Bey’s hair magician while Bey complained that she was being “annoying.” It was quite a human look at Queen Bey and her mom’s relationship.
Oh…yeah. Also, LOOK AT THOSE INCHES. Mrs. Tina LOVES bragging about Bey’s natural hair and inches and this look at just how much Beyonce is rocking has shaken Twitter to its core.
The reactions are quite incredible, hilarious and a bit dramatic. Take a look…
