Perfect Ten: YG, Meek Mill, And Quavo Join Mustard For His “100 Bands” Visual [Video]

Mustard Drops A Video For “100 Bands” With Some Help From His Friends

Mustard–who just officially dropped the “DJ” from his name– released his third studio album Perfect Ten back in June, and as expected, he had an absolutely stacked list of guests on the project.

Now, the producer is back on the scene to drop some visuals for the album, this time releasing a visual for “100 Bands,” which features friends and frequent collaborators YG, Quavo, and Meek Mill.

Peep the Colin Tilley-directed video down below: