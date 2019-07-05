Hello Summer: Meek Mill’s (Maybe) Vacation Bae Milan Is Tearing Up IG

Meek Mill’s Hot Boy Summer is in full effect, it seems. Internet sleuths have determined that he wasn’t alone on his latest beach adventure. He’s been rumored to be boo’d up with fashion designer Milan Harris of Milano Di Rouge. The rumor has gotten so strong that when Meek is out posting the above pics, and she is posting the below pic:

Everyone points to the idea that they are vacationing together. Hey, maybe they are, maybe they aren’t. Whatever the case, she is one baddie and a half. So it’s only right that we give her a good ol’ Hello Summer welcome as only we can. Also, dap Meek if you see him in the street.